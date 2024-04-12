Mid-Senior Backend SQL Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

ARCHITECT robust and scalable applications as your coding expertise as a Mid-Senior Backend SQL Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of tailored Workforce Management and Software Solutions. You will take on exciting projects from inception to completion, translating business requirements into technical specifications, designing database structures, crafting system architectures, and developing modular building blocks and ensuring the delivery of high-quality, scalable applications. You. Additionally, you will play a key role in maintaining and enhancing custom-built frameworks that form the foundation of client-specific solutions. It’s imperative that the candidate is highly proficient in T-SQL (MS SQL Server) as most of the codebase is written in this language. You will also require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar with 5+ years Software Development experience including a solid understanding of software architecture principles and design patterns.

DUTIES:

Translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications.

Design and develop database schemas in MS SQL Server.

Architect robust and scalable software solutions.

Develop modular building blocks and reusable components.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Collaborate with team members to ensure the successful delivery of projects.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

Maintain and enhance existing software frameworks and systems.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices in Software Development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of experience in Software Development, with a strong understanding of the full Software Development Lifecycle.

Proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions.

Proficiency in T-SQL (MS SQL Server) with experience in designing and optimising database schemas.

Solid understanding of software architecture principles and design patterns.

Experience with C# and/or Angular is a bonus but not a requirement.

Knowledge of agile methodologies is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

COMMENTS:

