A well-established public entity is seeking to appoint an Network Administrator.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Degree or a three-year Diploma in Information Technology (IT) or related fields.
- 5+ years’ experience in the field handling network and ICT security.
- Certification for Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP Enterprise or Security-certified) required.
- Certification for Cisco Certified Network Associate, (CCNA-certified) required.
- ITIL Foundation preferable.
- Have experience with Cisco routers, Cisco Catalyst switches, Cisco ISE, Cisco ASA and Cisco FirePOWER.
- Networking (design, planning, and installation).
- Routing protocols – MPLS, OSPF, BGP, and Policy-Based Routing (PBR).
- Computer skills – MS Project, MS Office, Outlook 365, Microsoft Operating Systems, and Linux.
- Desktop software and server software (installing and configuring).
- Hardware technical skills, i.e., use tools and other means to fix/maintain/repair.
Duties:
- Implementation – Design, implement, and maintain network architecture and security safeguards.
- Network Management – Manage and implement all network security processes and maintain proper reports for the same.
- Troubleshooting – Troubleshooting, resolving, and communicating networking issues to other employees, management, and clients.
- Knowledge management – Update knowledge and skills related to networks and document the SANSA network configurations for intellectual property purposes.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- network and ICT security.
- Cisco routers
- Cisco Catalyst switches
- ITIL Foundation