Network Administrator – North West

A well-established public entity is seeking to appoint an Network Administrator.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree or a three-year Diploma in Information Technology (IT) or related fields.

5+ years’ experience in the field handling network and ICT security.

Certification for Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP Enterprise or Security-certified) required.

Certification for Cisco Certified Network Associate, (CCNA-certified) required.

ITIL Foundation preferable.

Have experience with Cisco routers, Cisco Catalyst switches, Cisco ISE, Cisco ASA and Cisco FirePOWER.

Networking (design, planning, and installation).

Routing protocols – MPLS, OSPF, BGP, and Policy-Based Routing (PBR).

Computer skills – MS Project, MS Office, Outlook 365, Microsoft Operating Systems, and Linux.

Desktop software and server software (installing and configuring).

Hardware technical skills, i.e., use tools and other means to fix/maintain/repair.

Duties:

Implementation – Design, implement, and maintain network architecture and security safeguards.

Network Management – Manage and implement all network security processes and maintain proper reports for the same.

Troubleshooting – Troubleshooting, resolving, and communicating networking issues to other employees, management, and clients.

Knowledge management – Update knowledge and skills related to networks and document the SANSA network configurations for intellectual property purposes.

