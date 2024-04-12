Project Manager

Are you a seasoned Project Manager with a passion for innovation and a desire to make a positive impact in the mining sector? Our client, a dynamic and fast-paced leader in the industry, is seeking a talented Project Manager to join their high-performance team.
Our client fosters a young, fast-paced, high-performance culture, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the mining industry. Specializing in mineral processing, offering end-to-end solutions in Projects and Engineering services, Operations Management, and Process Equipment.

Job Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Project Management, with a proven track record in the mining industry.
  • Bachelor’s degree (BEng / BSc) in Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgical, or Industrial Engineering.
  • Project Management qualification.

Skills Required:

  • Manage and execute all design, procurement, and construction activities, including coordination of subcontractors across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines.
  • Review designs and technical documents, compile Functional Design Specifications (FDS), and take responsibility for project design and execution.
  • Conduct project planning, scheduling, financial forecasting, budgeting, and invoicing.
  • Ensure compliance with the Mine Health and Safety Act.
  • Oversee contract generation, negotiations, and personnel management.
  • Ensure all work meets quality standards through Quality Control Plans (QCP) and inspections.
  • Handle client feedback and take ownership of project execution.

Don’t miss this chance to join a forward-thinking team and lead impactful projects in the mining industry!

Note: We value all applications, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you haven’t heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • customer relationship
  • budgeting
  • forcasting
  • planning
  • negotiations
  • contracts
  • proposals

