Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Apr 12, 2024

Our client in the Manufacturing industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.
  • High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, PowerPoint, Excel & Word).
  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively.
  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate & produce timing plans for project work.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
  • Work as an individual and part of a team.
  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.
  • Experience within the Automotive Industry advantageous.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Establish key customer contracts.
  • Co-ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
  • To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
  • Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of site manager.
  • Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement.
  • Obtain customer/materials process sign off.
  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed.
  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e/g/ Key Account Role).
  • Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)
  • Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical Operations Department.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Site safety
  • Project risks
  • Targets
  • Estimates

Learn more/Apply for this position