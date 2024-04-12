Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Manufacturing industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.

Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.

High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, PowerPoint, Excel & Word).

Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate & produce timing plans for project work.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Work as an individual and part of a team.

Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.

Experience within the Automotive Industry advantageous.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Establish key customer contracts.

Co-ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.

To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.

Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of site manager.

Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement.

Obtain customer/materials process sign off.

Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed.

Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e/g/ Key Account Role).

Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)

Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical Operations Department.

Desired Skills:

Site safety

Project risks

Targets

Estimates

