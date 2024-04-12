Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a seasoned Project Manager with a passion for innovation and a desire to make a positive impact in the mining sector? Our client, a dynamic and fast-paced leader in the industry, is seeking a talented Project Manager to join their high-performance team.

Our client fosters a young, fast-paced, high-performance culture, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the mining industry. Specializing in mineral processing, offering end-to-end solutions in Projects and Engineering services, Operations Management, and Process Equipment.

Job Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Project Management, with a proven track record in the mining industry.

Bachelor’s degree (BEng / BSc) in Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgical, or Industrial Engineering.

Project Management qualification.

Skills Required:

Manage and execute all design, procurement, and construction activities, including coordination of subcontractors across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines.

Review designs and technical documents, compile Functional Design Specifications (FDS), and take responsibility for project design and execution.

Conduct project planning, scheduling, financial forecasting, budgeting, and invoicing.

Ensure compliance with the Mine Health and Safety Act.

Oversee contract generation, negotiations, and personnel management.

Ensure all work meets quality standards through Quality Control Plans (QCP) and inspections.

Handle client feedback and take ownership of project execution.

Don’t miss this chance to join a forward-thinking team and lead impactful projects in the mining industry!

Note: We value all applications, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you haven’t heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

customer relationship

budgeting

forcasting

planning

negotiations

contracts

proposals

