Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a seasoned Project Manager with a passion for innovation and a desire to make a positive impact in the mining sector? Our client, a dynamic and fast-paced leader in the industry, is seeking a talented Project Manager to join their high-performance team.
Our client fosters a young, fast-paced, high-performance culture, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the mining industry. Specializing in mineral processing, offering end-to-end solutions in Projects and Engineering services, Operations Management, and Process Equipment.
Job Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Project Management, with a proven track record in the mining industry.
- Bachelor’s degree (BEng / BSc) in Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgical, or Industrial Engineering.
- Project Management qualification.
Skills Required:
- Manage and execute all design, procurement, and construction activities, including coordination of subcontractors across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines.
- Review designs and technical documents, compile Functional Design Specifications (FDS), and take responsibility for project design and execution.
- Conduct project planning, scheduling, financial forecasting, budgeting, and invoicing.
- Ensure compliance with the Mine Health and Safety Act.
- Oversee contract generation, negotiations, and personnel management.
- Ensure all work meets quality standards through Quality Control Plans (QCP) and inspections.
- Handle client feedback and take ownership of project execution.
Don’t miss this chance to join a forward-thinking team and lead impactful projects in the mining industry!
Note: We value all applications, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you haven’t heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- customer relationship
- budgeting
- forcasting
- planning
- negotiations
- contracts
- proposals