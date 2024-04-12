Project Manager (Wits Ezintsha)

Main purpose of the job:

To drive the development and implementation of pharmacy PrEP Projects

Location:

Ezintsha – Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop a work plan and other strategic project documents for the effective implementation of the project

Work with colleagues to enhance project goals and outputs

Track project progress against targets

Develop project tools such as SOPs, informed consents, participant/beneficiary information materials, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other documents as required

Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities such as laboratory activities, pharmacy, IT, procurement, etc.

Conduct training on project processes and activities

Write project reports for internal and external dissemination on an ongoing basis

Present papers and results to stakeholders

Coordinate with external agencies such as public health and NGO partners, regulatory bodies, and others as necessary

Management of sub-contractors

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in science, public health or related field

A valid driver’s license

Proficiency in MS Office

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years working experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Related postgraduate qualifications will be an advantage

Experience in project management

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Adaptable, willing to take initiative, and empathetic

Strong organisational skills attention to detail

Good communication skills

About The Employer:

Ezintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine is available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

