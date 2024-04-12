Senior Integration Engineer, SKA (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team of Scientists, Engineers and Computer Scientists working on the Square Kilometer Array, the world’s largest and most advanced radio telescope project. They are currently seeking a Senior Integration Engineer to join their team. You will be required to have a knowledge of Linux system administration and Kubernetes – or other experience with distributed systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Skills:

Linux system administration

Kubernetes – or other experience with distributed systems

CI/CD

Product Integration

Integration testing

Python

Jupyter Notebooks

Docker

Git

Shell scripting

Nice to have:

Agile

Build tools (e.g. Make)

BDD testing

Control systems (e.g. Tango)

Working with monitoring & logging software (e.g. Kibana, Grafana, Prometheus)

Gitlab, Gitlab CI

Working with issue trackers, wiki (Jira, Confluence)

Pubsub

C/C++

Ansible

Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Experience with test equipment like spectrum analyser, signal generator and oscilloscope

Knowledge of radio astronomy

Other Skills/Experience:

Problem-solving / troubleshooting

Collaboration

Documentation

Working with stakeholders/customers

Mentoring

Remote working

Incident management/root cause analysis

