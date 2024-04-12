Senior Integration Engineer, SKA (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
JOIN a team of Scientists, Engineers and Computer Scientists working on the Square Kilometer Array, the world’s largest and most advanced radio telescope project. They are currently seeking a Senior Integration Engineer to join their team. You will be required to have a knowledge of Linux system administration and Kubernetes – or other experience with distributed systems.
REQUIREMENTS:
Technical Skills:
- Linux system administration
- Kubernetes – or other experience with distributed systems
- CI/CD
- Product Integration
- Integration testing
- Python
- Jupyter Notebooks
- Docker
- Git
- Shell scripting
Nice to have:
- Agile
- Build tools (e.g. Make)
- BDD testing
- Control systems (e.g. Tango)
- Working with monitoring & logging software (e.g. Kibana, Grafana, Prometheus)
- Gitlab, Gitlab CI
- Working with issue trackers, wiki (Jira, Confluence)
- Pubsub
- C/C++
- Ansible
- Microsoft Visual Studio Code
- Experience with test equipment like spectrum analyser, signal generator and oscilloscope
- Knowledge of radio astronomy
Other Skills/Experience:
- Problem-solving / troubleshooting
- Collaboration
- Documentation
- Working with stakeholders/customers
- Mentoring
- Remote working
- Incident management/root cause analysis
