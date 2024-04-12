Senior Mobile Developer

Overview: We are seeking a skilled Mobile Developer with experience in Xamarin and a strong focus on modern frameworks like Flutter and React. The ideal candidate will be passionate about crafting elegant, efficient, and maintainable code for mobile applications. They will have a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions and a willingness to adapt to emerging technologies and best practices in mobile development.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop high-quality mobile applications using Flutter and/or React Native.

Maintain legacy Mobile applications using Xamarin. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and design patterns.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with the team.

Work closely with designers to implement user interfaces that are intuitive and visually appealing.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Key Competencies:

Proficiency in mobile app development using Flutter and/or React Native.

Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX principles and best practices.

Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating third-party services.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.

Familiarity with Xamarin and Azure Dev Ops.

Familiarity with version control systems such as Git.

6 years + experience

Beneficial Frameworks and Tools:

Flutter: Google’s UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.

React Native: A framework developed by Facebook for building native mobile applications using JavaScript and React.

Xamarin: Experience with Xamarin will be beneficial for understanding cross-platform mobile development concepts, although the focus of this role is on Flutter and React.

Firebase: A comprehensive mobile development platform provided by Google, offering services like authentication, real-time database, cloud messaging, and more.

Redux/MobX: State management libraries commonly used with React Native and Flutter to manage application state.

Android Studio/Xcode: Integrated development environments (IDEs) for Android and iOS development, respectively.

Visual Studio Code: A lightweight but powerful source code editor, commonly used for Flutter and React Native development.

GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket: Version control platforms for managing code repositories and facilitating collaboration among developers.

Desired Skills:

Xamarin

Flutter

React

RESTful API

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

