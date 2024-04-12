Senior Project Manager (Actuary)

Apr 12, 2024

  • Managing the project within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, within the project governance framework.
  • You will be accountable for achieving results through the efforts or others.
  • You will be required to deliver specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction.
  • Deliver the required outcomes for each project, phase or stage.
  • Ensure that quality is achieved as planned.
  • Deliver to time and cost within agreed tolerances.
  • Manage people, work and resources involved.
  • Establishe and update plans with actuals and forecasts.
  • Manage deviations from plan.
  • Report to respective stakeholders.
  • Escalate decisions and unresolved issues to the relevant stakeholders.

Experience

  • Degree in finance, business, project management.
  • PMP (Project Management Professional) or similar project management certification is preferred.
  • 5-10+ years of experience in project management, with a focus on financial services / banking operations and/or regulations.
  • Proficiency in project management software and tools.
  • Actuarial Processes in the Financial Services industry is essential for this role.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PMP
  • PMI

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Project Management Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position