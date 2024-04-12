Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

An exciting opportunity for an intermediate developer to join a growing company specialising in the utility and energy management space. You will be responsible for building software by writing code, as well as modifying existing code to fix errors.

Responsibilities:

Determines appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead/Team Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice

Support and Maintenance – Investigate live issues and resolve where necessary

Assisting with day-to-day product support

Development of new features and optimization of current processes and applications

Client engagement and report scoping

Ability to multitask, organize, and prioritise work

Minimum Requirements:

2+ years development experience

1+ years API development experience

Understanding of C#, Web API, and .NET Core framework

Good SQL Server skills

Good JavaScript Framework experience (e.g. [URL Removed] React, Angular)

Good code management and deployment practices

Able to present design concepts to developers, testers and management

Minimum 3-year IT qualification

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core Framework

Angular

Web API

