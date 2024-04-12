Software Engineer

They are responsible for writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope. Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.

Software development of the telescope operational software. All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems

Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java).

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

C++

Github

Containers

Google Drive

JIRA

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

