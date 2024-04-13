Ruby Developer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a company dedicated to revolutionizing bicycle security, is searching for a Full Stack Software Developer. They need someone with expertise in Ruby on Rails and AWS to enhance their web and mobile platforms. The role requires a blend of development skills and DevOps practices to ensure smooth deployment, operation, and scalability of applications. They are looking for someone who can contribute not only through coding but also by improving deployment workflows and operational systems in line with DevOps principles. If you are skilled at managing the software development lifecycle and are passionate about combating bike theft, they welcome you to join their mission-driven team. Experience with React Native is desirable, as they aim to offer a robust and user-friendly experience across all platforms.

DUTIES:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code using Ruby on Rails.

Design, develop, and maintain deployment and operational systems on AWS, ensuring the application’s scalability, performance, and security.

Contribute to the development of their mobile application, utilizing React Native for cross-platform compatibility.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Collaborate with the product team to define, design, and ship new features.

Stay informed of emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven work experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Strong knowledge of Ruby on Rails, along with other common libraries such as Devise, Omniauth and Rspec.

Experience with cloud services, especially AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda, Ubuntu, Nginx, Redis, Aurora Postgres, etc.).

Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g., HTML, JavaScript, CSS) and frameworks (e.g., React or React Native).

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Ability to implement automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Excellent problem-solving skills and willingness to take on challenges.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Experience with React Native is highly valued but not mandatory.

Knowledge of or interest in the cycling industry and bike security.

COMMENTS:

