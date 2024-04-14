Intermediate BI Developer at Paracon – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

Apr 14, 2024

BI Developer (PdK) – Cape Town (Permanent)
Our client in the Northern Suburbs of the beautiful Western Cape is looking for a BI Developer to join their team for a 3 year contract. Our client offers a great environment to work in and a great company to work for.

Essentials are:

  • A National diploma in IT and completed a STAR Schema methodology course.
  • 3+ years’ experience operating on a senior level as a BI developer.
  • 3 years’ experience in data analysis and reporting development.
  • Experience in data using SQL and an understanding of data warehouse design.
  • 3 years’ experience in coding using BI technologies and programming languages for data warehouses – to populate data into the Data warehouse.
  • Experience in STAR schema Data modelling.
  • Experience in UAT and deployment.
  • 3 years’ experience in maintaining a data warehouse environment.
  • 3 years’ experience in working in a BI team using the Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes
  • 3+ years’ experience in the Microsoft stack ie SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, TSQL, and Azure.
  • Knowledge of data integrity checking in the development life cycle.
  • Knowledge of developing analytics using data visualization tools.
  • Knowledge of how to troubleshoot failures in the data landscape, and;
  • Knowledge in using SQL, understanding of data warehouse design.

Purpose of this role:

  • Is to support the organization’s data services and business strategy
  • To design the data model and transform data to be used for meaningful analytics
  • To support and maintain the reporting environments and data platforms
  • To ensure integrity of data across multiple applications
  • To assist in ensuring alignment of BI technologies with strategic objectives
  • To ensure compliance with PPECB policies and procedures, and;
  • To assist in the development of junior colleagues.

If this is you, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Azure
  • Data warehouse
  • Power BI
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Star schema

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

