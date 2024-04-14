Intermediate BI Developer at Paracon – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

BI Developer (PdK) – Cape Town (Permanent)

Our client in the Northern Suburbs of the beautiful Western Cape is looking for a BI Developer to join their team for a 3 year contract. Our client offers a great environment to work in and a great company to work for.

Essentials are:

A National diploma in IT and completed a STAR Schema methodology course.

3+ years’ experience operating on a senior level as a BI developer.

3 years’ experience in data analysis and reporting development.

Experience in data using SQL and an understanding of data warehouse design.

3 years’ experience in coding using BI technologies and programming languages for data warehouses – to populate data into the Data warehouse.

Experience in STAR schema Data modelling.

Experience in UAT and deployment.

3 years’ experience in maintaining a data warehouse environment.

3 years’ experience in working in a BI team using the Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes

3+ years’ experience in the Microsoft stack ie SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, TSQL, and Azure.

Knowledge of data integrity checking in the development life cycle.

Knowledge of developing analytics using data visualization tools.

Knowledge of how to troubleshoot failures in the data landscape, and;

Knowledge in using SQL, understanding of data warehouse design.

Purpose of this role:

Is to support the organization’s data services and business strategy

To design the data model and transform data to be used for meaningful analytics

To support and maintain the reporting environments and data platforms

To ensure integrity of data across multiple applications

To assist in ensuring alignment of BI technologies with strategic objectives

To ensure compliance with PPECB policies and procedures, and;

To assist in the development of junior colleagues.

If this is you, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

Azure

Data warehouse

Power BI

SQL Server Reporting Services

Star schema

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position