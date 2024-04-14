Intermediate BI Developer at Paracon

BI Developer (PdK) – Cape Town (Permanent)
Our client in the Northern Suburbs of the beautiful Western Cape is looking for a BI Developer to join their team for a 3 year contract. Our client offers a great environment to work in and a great company to work for.
Essentials are:
- A National diploma in IT and completed a STAR Schema methodology course.
- 3+ years’ experience operating on a senior level as a BI developer.
- 3 years’ experience in data analysis and reporting development.
- Experience in data using SQL and an understanding of data warehouse design.
- 3 years’ experience in coding using BI technologies and programming languages for data warehouses – to populate data into the Data warehouse.
- Experience in STAR schema Data modelling.
- Experience in UAT and deployment.
- 3 years’ experience in maintaining a data warehouse environment.
- 3 years’ experience in working in a BI team using the Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes
- 3+ years’ experience in the Microsoft stack ie SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, TSQL, and Azure.
- Knowledge of data integrity checking in the development life cycle.
- Knowledge of developing analytics using data visualization tools.
- Knowledge of how to troubleshoot failures in the data landscape, and;
- Knowledge in using SQL, understanding of data warehouse design.
Purpose of this role:
- Is to support the organization’s data services and business strategy
- To design the data model and transform data to be used for meaningful analytics
- To support and maintain the reporting environments and data platforms
- To ensure integrity of data across multiple applications
- To assist in ensuring alignment of BI technologies with strategic objectives
- To ensure compliance with PPECB policies and procedures, and;
- To assist in the development of junior colleagues.
If this is you, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Azure
- Data warehouse
- Power BI
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Star schema
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours