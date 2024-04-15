Applications Developer

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project.
  • Conduct Unit and Performance testing.
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
  • Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
  • Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
  • Ensure System documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
  • Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
  • Mentoring of junior developers
  • Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc.)
  • Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
  • Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Essential Competencies:

  • 4 plus years’ development experience
  • Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support Advanced experience i
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services Experience with Unit and Performance testing
  • Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

  • Cape Town, Western Cape (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT Relevant certifications in Software Development

Do you have what it takes? Contact Candice Mashabela on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Restful
  • SQL
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • REST
  • Visio

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

