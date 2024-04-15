Applications Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities:
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project.
- Conduct Unit and Performance testing.
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency Interpret business requirement and translate into system design
- Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
- Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously
- Ensure System documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
- Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes
- Mentoring of junior developers
- Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc.)
- Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
- Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
Essential Competencies:
- 4 plus years’ development experience
- Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support Advanced experience i
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services Experience with Unit and Performance testing
- Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:
- Cape Town, Western Cape (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements:
- 3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT Relevant certifications in Software Development
Do you have what it takes? Contact Candice Mashabela on [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Restful
- SQL
- ASP.Net
- C#
- REST
- Visio
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree