Applications Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities:

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project.

Conduct Unit and Performance testing.

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken. Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

Ensure System documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

Mentoring of junior developers

Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc.)

Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Essential Competencies:

4 plus years’ development experience

development experience Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support Advanced experience i

Experience in Azure DevOps Services Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Cape Town, Western Cape (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT Relevant certifications in Software Development

Do you have what it takes? Contact Candice Mashabela on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Restful

SQL

ASP.Net

C#

REST

Visio

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

