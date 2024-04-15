Azure Data Engineer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a talented Azure Data Engineer to join their team in South Africa. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data engineering and experience working with Azure data services. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining data pipelines and systems that support our organisation’s data needs.

Responsibilities:

– Design and develop data pipelines using Azure services such as Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, and Azure Synapse Analytics

– Collaborate with data scientists, business analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs

– Optimize performance and scalability of data pipelines to ensure efficient data processing

– Implement security measures to protect data and ensure compliance with data governance policies

– Monitor data pipelines and troubleshoot issues as they arise

– Stay current on the latest trends and technologies in data engineering and make recommendations for improvements to our data infrastructure

Requirements:

– Matric

– Suitable IT Degree/Diploma or Relevant Microsoft Certification

– 2 years of hands-on BI experience with Microsoft SQL using SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS. Hands-on experience using Azure SQL, Azure Synapse, Delta Lake, and Azure Databricks.

– Proficient in the use of Excel, Microsoft Office and other DataOrbis software and systems (Teams, SharePoint, Lattice, Jira)

– Highly proficient in the use of the MSQL Server (TSQL), MS Visual Studio (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS), Azure SQL and Azure Synapse

– Knowledge of, and in-depth understanding of Data Warehousing principles, data modelling and the DataOrbis reporting tools

– Highly numerate

– Highly analytical with problem-solving skills

If you are a passionate and motivated data engineer looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic organisation, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Desired Skills:

