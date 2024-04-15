Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Experience in fast-paced retail environments is a plus. Experience in digitising workspaces is hugely advantageous.

Duties:

Gather, analyse, validate, and document requirements for business problems in collaboration with business stakeholders and IT

– Document the functional and non-functional requirements in the form of detailed and clear user stories as well as in a comprehensive Business Requirements Specification (BRS) document

– Develop process flows and slideshows to help business identify pain points and opportunities

– Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple stakeholders and reconcile conflicts with requirements

– Review requirements and documents with business to ensure correct requirements are captured and built by development teams

– Analyze integration and system requirements and provide mockups where necessary

– Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit and explain detailed (low level) functional requirements

– Development and review of test scenarios, test cases and testing activities necessary to assess the quality and completion of system implementations

– Support the business transition and assist business with change management by providing knowledge of business processes

– Ensure deadlines and deliverables are met when Project Manager is unable to

Desired Skills:

Business

Process

Analyst

