Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Experience in fast-paced retail environments is a plus. Experience in digitising workspaces is hugely advantageous.
Duties:
Gather, analyse, validate, and document requirements for business problems in collaboration with business stakeholders and IT
– Document the functional and non-functional requirements in the form of detailed and clear user stories as well as in a comprehensive Business Requirements Specification (BRS) document
– Develop process flows and slideshows to help business identify pain points and opportunities
– Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple stakeholders and reconcile conflicts with requirements
– Review requirements and documents with business to ensure correct requirements are captured and built by development teams
– Analyze integration and system requirements and provide mockups where necessary
– Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit and explain detailed (low level) functional requirements
– Development and review of test scenarios, test cases and testing activities necessary to assess the quality and completion of system implementations
– Support the business transition and assist business with change management by providing knowledge of business processes
– Ensure deadlines and deliverables are met when Project Manager is unable to
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Process
- Analyst