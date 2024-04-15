C#/.Net And Angular Developer at Tax Consulting South Africa

Apr 15, 2024

Vacancy: C#/.Net And Angular Developer
Location: Bryanston/George

Tax Consulting Sa Is Looking To hire a dedicated and experienced C#/.Net developer, preferably with experience as an Angular developer with PowerApps capabilities, or the willingness to learn.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in developing high-quality software solutions and a desire to expand their skills into the PowerApps space. As a key member in the team, you will be responsible for the design, development, and testing/deployment of software solutions to meet our ever-growing clients’ need. We are looking for the next layer of developers to grow our business and provide holistic solutions for our clients.

Required Skills & Attributes:

  • Bachelors degree in computer science, software engineering or related fields.
  • Minimum of 4 years experience as a C#/.Net and Angular developer, with proven experience.
  • Experience with PowerApps advantageous, willingness to learn required.
  • Strong understanding and grasp on software design patterns and principles.
  • Proficiency in writing SQL queries and working with related databases.
  • Experience with source control systems such as Git.
  • Azure and/or SharePoint experience, advantageous.
  • Proven experience with Agile development methodologies.
  • Determined problem-solver and excellent communicator.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team and deliver on tight deadlines.

Key Deliverables:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop software solutions that meet business requirements.
  • Write clean, well-designed and efficient code using C#, .Net and Angular.
  • Develop custom applications using PowerApps and/or learning PowerApps development.
  • Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices.
  • Troubleshoot and debug software issues.
  • Maintain a high level of proficiency in the abovementioned languages.

Desired Skills:

  • C#/.Net
  • Angular developer
  • PowerApps

Learn more/Apply for this position