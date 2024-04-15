Cloud DevOps Engineer

As a Cloud DevOps Engineer, you will have primary responsibility for operations engineering to deliver ongoing operational and business initiative outcomes. You will be providing DevOps technical support to your team and other IT product teams to deliver services and changes across the IT ecosystem, which includes thirdparty cloud hosted IT platforms, in-house managed cloud, and local data centre IT platforms.

Key Skills:

Minimum 1 year or more with Azure cloud infrastructure setup and Infrastructure as Code (IAC).

Minimum 1 year of experience in Azure Cloud DevOps engineer role with Bicep.

Experience with various DevOps concepts, tools, and technologies.

Experience with CI/CD and related toolsets, good understanding with Azure DevOps.

Experience with operations integrations (e.g., system integrations via API, file transfer, etc.).

Experience in Agile framework supporting CI/CD processes.

Experience with infrastructure and network management (e.g., system patching, middleware upgrade, monitoring, etc.)

Experience with local data centre resource management and setup.

Basic understanding of security and vulnerability management (e.g., firewall configuration, endpoint upgrade, security patching, etc).

Industry / business knowledge of the Australian Insurance market (preferably with experience of

Azure DevOps

MicrosoB 365

MicrosoB Azure

Bicep

PowerShell

GitHub / GitHub Actions

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related Technology discipline preferred.

Azure and/or DevOps related certifications are highly desirable

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Azure DevOps

MicrosoB 365

MicrosoB Azure

Bicep

PowerShell

GitHub / GitHub Actions

IAC

Azure Cloud DevOps

CI/CD

API

Agile

system patching

middleware upgrade

monitoring

Learn more/Apply for this position