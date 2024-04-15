Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with 500+ employees. They are a diverse team of engineers, developers and specialists who thrive on utilising cutting-edge tech and continuous improvement processes.

What you will be doing:

Developing and maintaining software applications, where creativity meets coding standards.

Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of technical analysis, design, development, and testing.

Apply your expertise in Object-Oriented Design principles and design patterns to craft robust solutions.

Collaborate closely with our team, using Git to streamline development.

Be a part of our agile development processes, where every voice contributes to innovation.

Share your knowledge and insights through peer reviews, mentoring, and coaching sessions.

Tackle challenges head-on, from feature enhancements to technical debt solutions.

Design elegant technical solutions and refine them iteratively to perfection.

Bring your coding tasks to life with a blend of precision and creativity.

Continuously grow your skills and expertise to become a true Subject Matter Expert.

Mentor and guide your colleagues, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Experience the excitement of deploying cutting-edge solutions and seeing your contributions come to life.

What you need:

A tertiary qualification in a relevant field would be beneficial.

Proficiency in C# or similar language.

Strong understanding of software engineering principles and best practices, including Object-Oriented Design

Experience in multi-tenant environments, handling large-scale data, and relational database queries.

Familiarity with Git source control (a plus) and REST-based APIs would be hugely beneficial

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with leadership experience driving project success.

Strong interpersonal skills for stakeholder interaction and presenting updates, coupled with a proactive, entrepreneurial mindset focused on delivering high-quality results.

Job ID:

J104496

