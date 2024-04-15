FrontEnd Developer

Our client who has paved their path in leading the payment service providers space offering comprehensive multi-channel payment processing services from tech to infrastructure has an amazing venture available in their team for a Front-end developer well experienced in Angular, Typescript with Full stack .Net capabilities.

The purpose of the role is to develop, enhance, maintain and support our recon products to the highest standard whilst ensuring the code is secure and adhere to PCI compliance requirements.

Experience and Education requirements:

3+ years of experience with Angular and TypeScript.

Strong knowledge of HTML 5, CSS 3, and JavaScript.

Deep knowledge of .NET Core and ASP.NET.

Experience with RESTful services and APIs.

Solid understanding of responsive and adaptive design.

Experience with state management libraries such as NgRx or similar.

Familiarity with Azure and Azure Pipelines for CI/CD.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Experience with MS SQL Server and interpreting existing SQL logic.

Some of the duties that successful candidate will carry out:

Develop new user-facing features using Angular and TypeScript.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers to translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code.

Conduct unit tests and participate in code reviews to maintain high code quality.

Integrate front-end components with backend services developed in .NET Core and ASP.NET.

Develop and maintain backend APIs using .NET Core.

Understand the nature of asynchronous programming, its quirks, and workarounds.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

