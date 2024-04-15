Full Stack C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Full Stack C# Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a talented and experienced Full Stack C# Developer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing web applications using C# and related technologies.

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop, and maintain web applications using C# and ASP.NET

– Implement front-end and back-end features, following best practices and coding standards

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and develop new functionalities for our software products

– Conduct code reviews and provide feedback to other developers

– Troubleshoot and debug issues to improve the performance and usability of the applications

– Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in web development

Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

– Minimum of 5 years experience as a Developer, including design patterns and dependency injection.

– Must have C# and SQL experience, specifically, .NET Core

– A minimum of 2 years of React Native experience

– Solid experience working with:

MVC

React with [URL Removed] Native

RESTful API development.

JavaScript language features.

Typescript

Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.

MS SQL Server

Familiarity with cloud technologies such as Azure or AWS (Advantageous)

If you are a passionate and skilled Full Stack C# Developer looking for an exciting opportunity in Cape Town, Western Cape, we would love to hear from you. Apply now and join our dynamic team!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack C# Developer

Full Stack C# Developer

Full Stack C# Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position