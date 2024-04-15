Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Our c,ient based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Junior MS Power Platform Develloper to join their team
12 months renewable contract

Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification

  • Good understanding of coding principles
  • Knowledge of the software development lifecycle
  • Good understanding of software development
  • Basic knowledge of working in a low code environment
  • basic knowledge of:
  • VBA Skills

Competencies:

  • analytical skills
  • service orientation
  • decision making
  • verbal and written communication
  • time and work management
  • problem solving and analysis,
  • contribute to team success,
  • solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and coding
  • Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
  • a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • VBA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

