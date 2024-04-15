Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Our c,ient based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Junior MS Power Platform Develloper to join their team
12 months renewable contract
Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification
- Good understanding of coding principles
- Knowledge of the software development lifecycle
- Good understanding of software development
- Basic knowledge of working in a low code environment
- basic knowledge of:
- VBA Skills
Competencies:
- analytical skills
- service orientation
- decision making
- verbal and written communication
- time and work management
- problem solving and analysis,
- contribute to team success,
- solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and coding
- Motivated self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
- a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
Email updated CV's to
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree