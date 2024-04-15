Microsoft Power Platform Developer at Tax Consulting South Africa – Gauteng Bryanston

Vacancy: Microsoft Power Platform Developer
Location: Bryanston / George
In the rapidly advancing field of technology, a Power Platform Developer remains ahead of the curve in digital transformation by consistently fostering innovation. We are seeking a skilled and motivated Power Platform Developer to join our team and contribute to the development of custom applications, automation solutions, and data-driven insights using Microsoft Power Platform.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- 2+ years experience as a Power Platform Developer with a focus on Power Apps.
- Previous experience with power portals, power automation and power pages.
- Strong understanding of data structures, databases, and data modeling.
- Proficiency in developing and maintaining applications using low-code and no-code development approaches.
- Experience with integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and external APIs.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain custom applications using Power Apps to meet specific business requirements.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand application needs and user requirements.
- Create and implement automated workflows using Power Automate to streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency.
- Integrate Power Automate workflows with other applications and services.
- Develop interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI to visualize and communicate insights from data.
- Design and implement chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents to enhance user interactions and automate responses.
- Work closely with business users, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for Power Platform applications and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Power Apps