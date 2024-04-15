Microsoft Power Platform Developer at Tax Consulting South Africa – Gauteng Bryanston

Vacancy: Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Location: Bryanston / George

In the rapidly advancing field of technology, a Power Platform Developer remains ahead of the curve in digital transformation by consistently fostering innovation. We are seeking a skilled and motivated Power Platform Developer to join our team and contribute to the development of custom applications, automation solutions, and data-driven insights using Microsoft Power Platform.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

2+ years experience as a Power Platform Developer with a focus on Power Apps.

Previous experience with power portals, power automation and power pages.

Strong understanding of data structures, databases, and data modeling.

Proficiency in developing and maintaining applications using low-code and no-code development approaches.

Experience with integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and external APIs.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain custom applications using Power Apps to meet specific business requirements.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand application needs and user requirements.

Create and implement automated workflows using Power Automate to streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency.

Integrate Power Automate workflows with other applications and services.

Develop interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI to visualize and communicate insights from data.

Design and implement chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents to enhance user interactions and automate responses.

Work closely with business users, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for Power Platform applications and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Power Apps

Learn more/Apply for this position