Microsoft Power Platform Developer at Tax Consulting South Africa

Apr 15, 2024

Vacancy: Microsoft Power Platform Developer
Location: Bryanston / George

In the rapidly advancing field of technology, a Power Platform Developer remains ahead of the curve in digital transformation by consistently fostering innovation. We are seeking a skilled and motivated Power Platform Developer to join our team and contribute to the development of custom applications, automation solutions, and data-driven insights using Microsoft Power Platform.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • 2+ years experience as a Power Platform Developer with a focus on Power Apps.
  • Previous experience with power portals, power automation and power pages.
  • Strong understanding of data structures, databases, and data modeling.
  • Proficiency in developing and maintaining applications using low-code and no-code development approaches.
  • Experience with integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and external APIs.
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain custom applications using Power Apps to meet specific business requirements.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand application needs and user requirements.
  • Create and implement automated workflows using Power Automate to streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency.
  • Integrate Power Automate workflows with other applications and services.
  • Develop interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI to visualize and communicate insights from data.
  • Design and implement chatbots and virtual agents using Power Virtual Agents to enhance user interactions and automate responses.
  • Work closely with business users, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that align with business objectives.
  • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for Power Platform applications and solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Power Apps

Learn more/Apply for this position