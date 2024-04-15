New MD for KBIT

Khusela Business Intelligence Technologies (KBIT) has announced the appointment of Avhaathu Rathogwa as its new MD (South Africa).

Having held numerous senior management positions prior to joining the team, Rathogwa’s career includes serving as the Chief Revenue Officer of Sizwe IT, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Servest and Executive Head: SME/Indirect Channel at Vodacom Business (Vodafone Global Enterprise) among others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avhaathu to the KBIT team,” says Francesca Nxedhlana. “She joins a team of initiative-taking leaders who are actively driving excellence among the teams to develop innovative technology platforms that will advance Africa into the next digital frontier. Her strategic vision and passion for innovation for Africa and her people skills, make her the ideal candidate for the role.”

Rathogwa comments: “It is an honour to join the KBIT team and be part of a dynamic group of professional who are committed to delivering excellent service and driving innovation Africa IT landscape,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team to build on the company’s success and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Most importantly, I’m excited to be working with young people and developing their leadership potential in this sector.”