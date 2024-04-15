Project Manager Cape Town (12 Month Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Minimum Requirements
- Mechanical Engineering Diploma or Degree
- Project Manager Diploma or Degree
- Trade Test Diploma in Refrigeration
- 5 Years’ refrigeration project Installation management experience
- General level of understanding of refrigeration systems
- Proficient on MS Office Suite
- Understand and able to read drawings
- Quality assurance Installation
Responsibilities
- Manage various Installation teams
- Request, submit and approve manufacturing drawings
- Draft project specific Installation specifications
- Conduct site visits and provide installation reports
- Receive feedback from the Customer and affiliate Contractor through site meetings during the project
- Ensure that quality of work & deliverables is met
- Eliminate waste and unnecessary expenditure
- Ensure on time delivery according to the required standards
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical
- Project Coordination
- Project Management
- Project Planning
About The Employer:
Our Client who is in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Project Manager with experience in refrigeration to manage a project for 12 months.