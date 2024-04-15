Project Manager Cape Town (12 Month Contract)

Minimum Requirements

Mechanical Engineering Diploma or Degree

Project Manager Diploma or Degree

Trade Test Diploma in Refrigeration

5 Years’ refrigeration project Installation management experience

General level of understanding of refrigeration systems

Proficient on MS Office Suite

Understand and able to read drawings

Quality assurance Installation

Responsibilities

Manage various Installation teams

Request, submit and approve manufacturing drawings

Draft project specific Installation specifications

Conduct site visits and provide installation reports

Receive feedback from the Customer and affiliate Contractor through site meetings during the project

Ensure that quality of work & deliverables is met

Eliminate waste and unnecessary expenditure

Ensure on time delivery according to the required standards

Desired Skills:

Mechanical

Project Coordination

Project Management

Project Planning

About The Employer:

Our Client who is in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Project Manager with experience in refrigeration to manage a project for 12 months.

