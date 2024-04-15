Samsung leads global smartphone recovery

According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker , global smartphone shipments increased 7,8% year over year to 289,4-million units in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).

While the industry is not completely out of the woods, as macroeconomic challenges remain in many markets, this marks the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth, a strong indicator that a recovery is well underway.

“As expected, smartphone recovery continues to move forward with market optimism slowly building among the top brands,” says Ryan Reith, group vice-president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “While Apple managed to capture the top spot at the end of 2023, Samsung successfully reasserted itself as the leading smartphone provider in the first quarter.

“While IDC expects these two companies to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will likely have both OEMs looking for areas to expand and diversify.

“As the recovery progresses, we’re likely to see the top companies gain share as the smaller brands struggle for positioning.”

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team, comments: “The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed.

“Firstly, we continue to see growth in value and average selling prices (ASPs) as consumers opt for more expensive devices knowing they will hold onto their devices longer.

“Secondly, there is a shift in power among the top five companies, which will likely continue as market players adjust their strategies in a post-recovery world. Xiaomi is coming back strong from the large declines experienced over the past two years and Transsion is becoming a stable presence in the top five with aggressive growth in international markets.

“In contrast, while the top two players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2024 (Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units) Company 1Q24 Shipments 1Q24 Market Share 1Q23 Shipments 1Q23 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change 1. Samsung 60.1 20.8% 60.5 22.5% -0.7% 2. Apple 50.1 17.3% 55.4 20.7% -9.6% 3. Xiaomi 40.8 14.1% 30.5 11.4% 33.8% 4. Transsion 28.5 9.9% 15.4 5.7% 84.9% 5. OPPO 25.2 8.7% 27.6 10.3% -8.5% Others 84.7 29.3% 79.0 29.4% 7.2% Total 289.4 100.0% 268.5 100.0% 7.8% Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, April 15, 2024