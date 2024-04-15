Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with 500+ employees. They are a diverse team of engineers, developers and specialists in finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing who love utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity and have a commitment to unity.

What you will be doing:

Lead and support teams to achieve their sprint goals by providing guidance, securing resources, and eliminating obstacles.

Foster collaboration between teams and product owners to ensure the successful delivery of sprint objectives.

Encourage continuous improvement and strive to enhance team productivity while maintaining high-quality standards.

Collaborate on backlog analysis and sprint design to optimise release cycles.

Plan and coordinate engaging team events and daily stand-ups to keep everyone aligned and motivated.

Facilitate problem-solving and ensure smooth handovers between team members.

Encourage innovation by capturing and implementing improvement ideas from the team.

Manage administrative tasks efficiently to support team operations and deliverables.

Provide support during recruitment processes and contribute to performance reviews and training initiatives.

What you need:

A tertiary qualification in a relevant field would be beneficial.

Demonstrated experience working as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.

Strong understanding of Agile principles and Scrum framework.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to lead and motivate a team to achieve project objectives.

Proven ability to support team members and collaborate effectively in a team environment.

Strong interpersonal skills with experience interacting with stakeholders and presenting project updates.

Experience organising project tasks and executing plans to achieve project goals.

Ability to adapt to changing project requirements and effectively cope with challenges.

Entrepreneurial mindset with a focus on delivering high-quality results.

Experience analysing project data and interpreting insights to optimise team performance.

