Senior Mobile Applications Developer (Flutter)

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for an experienced mobile developer to join their team. You will be working with other senior developers to build in-house software solutions used by thousands of users across the world.

Responsibilities:

– Design and develop mobile applications using Flutter framework

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

– Optimize code for performance and maintainability

– Troubleshoot and fix bugs in existing applications

– Research and implement new technologies to enhance application functionality

– Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in mobile application development

Requirements:

-3 years of experience working with native mobile development technologies,

-2 years of experience coding in Flutter.

-BSc Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering

-iOS development with Swift

-Android development with Kotlin

-Experience with the following Flutter packages would be beneficial: BLOC, SocketIO, HTTP/DI

-Building offline applications

-An interest in working in an open and collaborative environment that values mentorship, learning and knowledge sharing.

-Working independently.

-Ability to work in both a team and on individual projects.

Benefits:

Salary negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

