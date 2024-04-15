Senior SAP BW Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 15, 2024

??Join Our Team as a Senior SAP BW/4HANA Developer!??

Are you an accomplished SAP BW/4HANA Developer with a proven track record of successful end-to-end implementations? We’re seeking a talented individual to play a pivotal role in driving our SAP initiatives forward. If you’re passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline business processes and optimize data analytics, we want you on our team!

Must-have Skills (Mandatory Skills):

  • 8years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must
  • 8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x
  • 8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development
  • Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.
  • Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O
  • Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA
  • Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards
  • Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
  • Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting
  • Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
  • Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO
  • Experience in LSA++ Methodology
  • Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
  • Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations
  • Experience of developing reports using BW query
  • Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors
  • Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies
  • Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)
  • Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets
  • Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
  • Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model
  • Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations
  • Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW4HANA
  • SAP BW
  • SAC
  • SAP ANALYTICS CLOUD
  • CALCULATION VIEWS
  • SAP BW4HANA IMPLEMENTATION

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position