Senior SAP BW Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

??Join Our Team as a Senior SAP BW/4HANA Developer!??
Are you an accomplished SAP BW/4HANA Developer with a proven track record of successful end-to-end implementations? We’re seeking a talented individual to play a pivotal role in driving our SAP initiatives forward. If you’re passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline business processes and optimize data analytics, we want you on our team!
Must-have Skills (Mandatory Skills):
- 8years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must
- 8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x
- 8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development
- Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.
- Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O
- Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA
- Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards
- Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
- Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting
- Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
- Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO
- Experience in LSA++ Methodology
- Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
- Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations
- Experience of developing reports using BW query
- Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors
- Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies
- Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)
- Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets
- Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
- Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model
- Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations
- Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW4HANA
- SAP BW
- SAC
- SAP ANALYTICS CLOUD
- CALCULATION VIEWS
- SAP BW4HANA IMPLEMENTATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years