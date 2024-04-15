Senior SAP BW Developer

Are you an accomplished SAP BW/4HANA Developer with a proven track record of successful end-to-end implementations? We’re seeking a talented individual to play a pivotal role in driving our SAP initiatives forward. If you’re passionate about leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline business processes and optimize data analytics, we want you on our team!

Must-have Skills (Mandatory Skills):

8years of hands-on development experience with BW 7.3+ on HANA is a must

8 years of experience in SAP BI/BW application development and implementation, specifically with the following: SAP ECC 6.0 integration, SAP BW 7.x, BEx 7.x, ABAP Programming, Business Objects 4.x

8 years of experience with SAP BW architecture, data modelling, design and development

Must have 4 plus years development experience on BW4 HANA, Modelling, Reporting.

Excellent on ADSO, Composite providers, Write Optimized DSO, Standard DSO and Info cube functionalities Eclipse, A4O

Should have sound knowledge on end – to – end implementation on BW4HANA

Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud, Stories, Dashboards

Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable

Experience in Lumira, Crystal, WEBI reporting

Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP

Experience of working with Composite providers, Advanced DSO

Experience in LSA++ Methodology

Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors

Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations

Experience of developing reports using BW query

Strong experience using Variables, Processing types, User Exits, Function modules extractors

Strong experience in using Calculation views, Hierarchies

Strong experience in modelling, reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)

Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets

Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs

Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g., Agile, Waterfall Model

Experience of CDS views, coding using Annotations

Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential

