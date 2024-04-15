Senior Technical Lead

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on Key projects in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in our client’s success story. Design and Develop transactional websites, Line of business systems and processes that are at the forefront of the Digital transformation of the organisation. Be an integral part of digitising our client’s journeys through changes to websites and software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the technical field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development with a focus on team management.

Mastery in TypeScript, Node.js, and [URL Removed]

Experience with both front-end and back-end frameworks.

Proven ability to mentor and elevate junior software developers.

Exceptional collaboration skills with all company stakeholders.

Experienced in system architecture.

Advanced knowledge of SQL database and schema design.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Node.js

React.js

SQL

