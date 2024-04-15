Software Application Developer

Apr 15, 2024

Our client in the IT industry, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.
Main purpose of the position:
You will have to design, develop and support solutions based on the below frameworks and technologies.

Duties:

  • Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
  • Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
  • Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
  • Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
  • Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
  • Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
  • Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
  • Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Requirements:

  • .Net Framework
  • ASP.Net Webforms
  • VB.Net Framework
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Git Source Control
  • Bitbucket
  • Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
  • Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
  • JavaScript / jQuery
  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
  • API design and development
  • RESTful Services
  • Minimum 1 – 3 years experience with Portfolio (excluding Internships)
  • Own reliable transport essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Application Development
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MVC
  • Git
  • Query
  • Restful

