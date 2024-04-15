Software Application Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the IT industry, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.
Main purpose of the position:
You will have to design, develop and support solutions based on the below frameworks and technologies.
Duties:
- Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
- Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
- Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
- Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
- Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
- Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
- Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
- Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
Requirements:
- .Net Framework
- ASP.Net Webforms
- VB.Net Framework
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Git Source Control
- Bitbucket
- Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
- Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
- JavaScript / jQuery
- Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
- API design and development
- RESTful Services
- Minimum 1 – 3 years experience with Portfolio (excluding Internships)
- Own reliable transport essential.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Application Development
- HTML
- CSS
- MVC
- Git
- Query
- Restful