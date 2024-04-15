Software Developer – Maui – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 15, 2024

Senior .NET Maui Specialist – Cape Town, Western Cape and Johannesburg, Gauteng – Contract (12 Months)

Our Conglomerate client within the Financial Services Industry is currently on the hunt for their next successor in Mobile Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • For multiple Technology or Domain assets within sphere of influence including external components that impact these assets:
  • Guide and practice code design, analysis and integration to ensure effective application of technology
  • Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience
  • Drive assets health in the relevant technologies or domains
  • Conduct Technology Reviews of code and design quality assurance
  • Guide Code Branching and Merging
  • Play an advisory role to Engineering leads and other stakeholders (Engineering lead and Div. execs)
  • Define and review Patterns/practices/standards in application of technology or domain
  • Collaboration with domain architects and technical consultants its technology and/or domain roadmaps
  • Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application
  • Plan and drive implementation of the agreed technical roadmaps
  • Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability
  • Provide detailed Technical roadmaps in context of the organisation architecture and interdependent technologies
  • Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets
  • Ensure an understanding of technology or domain requirements, performance integrations and optimisation as positioned in organisation
  • Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain
  • Update the asset knowledge base
  • Assist with and apply troubleshooting to resolve issues
  • Evaluate and influence technology decisions
  • Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions
  • Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Contribute to the Companies Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
  • Conduct self-development both by mentoring others and being mentored
  • Participate in the talent management practise of the Engineering stream

Key Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the Android and iOS platform, components, and lifecycles
  • Development experience in Android (Kotlin) and iOS (Swift) would be an advantage
  • MVVM Architecture
  • Unit Testing
  • Knowledge of RESTful Web Services
  • Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira, BitBucket), Git, GitLabJava, Kotlin experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • Familiar with cloud and cloud native technologies Azure/AWS
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Knowledge of Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or IT Related

Minimum Experience Level

  • 6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: .Net MAUI, Xamarin, .Net

Have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • investment data
  • data sourcing
  • finance
  • business
  • actuarial

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

