Software Developer – Maui – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior .NET Maui Specialist – Cape Town, Western Cape and Johannesburg, Gauteng – Contract (12 Months)
Our Conglomerate client within the Financial Services Industry is currently on the hunt for their next successor in Mobile Development.
Duties and Responsibilities
- For multiple Technology or Domain assets within sphere of influence including external components that impact these assets:
- Guide and practice code design, analysis and integration to ensure effective application of technology
- Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience
- Drive assets health in the relevant technologies or domains
- Conduct Technology Reviews of code and design quality assurance
- Guide Code Branching and Merging
- Play an advisory role to Engineering leads and other stakeholders (Engineering lead and Div. execs)
- Define and review Patterns/practices/standards in application of technology or domain
- Collaboration with domain architects and technical consultants its technology and/or domain roadmaps
- Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application
- Plan and drive implementation of the agreed technical roadmaps
- Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability
- Provide detailed Technical roadmaps in context of the organisation architecture and interdependent technologies
- Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets
- Ensure an understanding of technology or domain requirements, performance integrations and optimisation as positioned in organisation
- Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain
- Update the asset knowledge base
- Assist with and apply troubleshooting to resolve issues
- Evaluate and influence technology decisions
- Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions
- Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Contribute to the Companies Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
- Conduct self-development both by mentoring others and being mentored
- Participate in the talent management practise of the Engineering stream
Key Competencies:
- Knowledge of the Android and iOS platform, components, and lifecycles
- Development experience in Android (Kotlin) and iOS (Swift) would be an advantage
- MVVM Architecture
- Unit Testing
- Knowledge of RESTful Web Services
- Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira, BitBucket), Git, GitLabJava, Kotlin experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Familiar with cloud and cloud native technologies Azure/AWS
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Knowledge of Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or IT Related
Minimum Experience Level
- 6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: .Net MAUI, Xamarin, .Net
Desired Qualification Level:
