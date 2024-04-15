Software Developer – Maui

Senior .NET Maui Specialist – Cape Town, Western Cape and Johannesburg, Gauteng – Contract (12 Months)

Our Conglomerate client within the Financial Services Industry is currently on the hunt for their next successor in Mobile Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

For multiple Technology or Domain assets within sphere of influence including external components that impact these assets:

Guide and practice code design, analysis and integration to ensure effective application of technology

Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience

Drive assets health in the relevant technologies or domains

Conduct Technology Reviews of code and design quality assurance

Guide Code Branching and Merging

Play an advisory role to Engineering leads and other stakeholders (Engineering lead and Div. execs)

Define and review Patterns/practices/standards in application of technology or domain

Collaboration with domain architects and technical consultants its technology and/or domain roadmaps

Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application

Plan and drive implementation of the agreed technical roadmaps

Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability

Provide detailed Technical roadmaps in context of the organisation architecture and interdependent technologies

Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets

Ensure an understanding of technology or domain requirements, performance integrations and optimisation as positioned in organisation

Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain

Update the asset knowledge base

Assist with and apply troubleshooting to resolve issues

Evaluate and influence technology decisions

Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions

Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Contribute to the Companies Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Conduct self-development both by mentoring others and being mentored

Participate in the talent management practise of the Engineering stream

Key Competencies:

Knowledge of the Android and iOS platform, components, and lifecycles

Development experience in Android (Kotlin) and iOS (Swift) would be an advantage

MVVM Architecture

Unit Testing

Knowledge of RESTful Web Services

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira, BitBucket), Git, GitLabJava, Kotlin experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Familiar with cloud and cloud native technologies Azure/AWS

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Knowledge of Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or IT Related

Minimum Experience Level

6 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: .Net MAUI, Xamarin, .Net

