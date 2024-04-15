Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming) (Advanced) 2645 TT

Understanding of Azure infrastructure and services offered.
Terraform infrastructure as code scripting.
VNET configuration between services.
Monitoring tools in Azure.
Creating documentation and presentations to introduce new users to Kafka Streaming.
Creating documentation, presentations, and hands on labs to introduce expert users to Kafka Streaming within the client’s landscape.
Ability to quickly learn internal client’s tools / languages to integrate existing systems with Kafka Streaming.
Ability to translate hands on experience to documentation for internal departments.
Interpreting our client’s best practices into actionable steps.
Knowledge transfer – in person and via documentation.
Ability to evaluate options for a use case and determine what technology stack will be a good fit.
Knowledge of security best practices.
Adaptable to learn, implement and promote new technologies.
Good communication skills with internal teams and management.
Creating Documentation.
Programming knowledge – C# / Java / SQL.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree
Relevant IT certification
3 years+ experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
In-depth technical knowledge
Excellent and articulate communicator
Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.
Self-starter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
German speaking
Willing to travel
Desired Skills:
