Systems Analyst

Calling all Systems Analysts! A fantastic Hybrid opportunity awaits in the Sandton area for a System Analyst with our clients who are giants in the retail space. Innovate, create, and catapult yourself in the industry!
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in computer science, mathematics, or engineering
- Experience in IT or database administration a plus.
- Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools.
- Experience with Agile software development using JIRA.
- Experience working in a research environment that relies extensively on Open-Source solutions.
- Knowledge of the Incident Response life cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents.
- Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors.
- Security certifications and Database Administrator certifications are beneficial but not mandatory.
- Java
- .Net exposure
- AWS exposure
- UML Skills
- Jira/Confluence
- SQL Skills required
- Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance
- Hardware requirements
- Teamwork
- General consulting skills
- Software architecture
Interested? Apply Now!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid