Systems Analyst

Calling all Systems Analysts! A fantastic Hybrid opportunity awaits in the Sandton area for a System Analyst with our clients who are giants in the retail space. Innovate, create, and catapult yourself in the industry!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in computer science, mathematics, or engineering

Experience in IT or database administration a plus.

Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools.

Experience with Agile software development using JIRA.

Experience working in a research environment that relies extensively on Open-Source solutions.

Knowledge of the Incident Response life cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents.

Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors.

Security certifications and Database Administrator certifications are beneficial but not mandatory.

Java

.Net exposure

AWS exposure

UML Skills

Jira/Confluence

SQL Skills required

Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance

Hardware requirements

Teamwork

General consulting skills

Software architecture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

