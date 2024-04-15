Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 15, 2024

Calling all Systems Analysts! A fantastic Hybrid opportunity awaits in the Sandton area for a System Analyst with our clients who are giants in the retail space. Innovate, create, and catapult yourself in the industry!

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in computer science, mathematics, or engineering
  • Experience in IT or database administration a plus.
  • Experience with Java GUI front-end development, SQL, Postgres, or equivalent database tools.
  • Experience with Agile software development using JIRA.
  • Experience working in a research environment that relies extensively on Open-Source solutions.
  • Knowledge of the Incident Response life cycle, working independently to investigate and effectively respond to cyber security incidents.
  • Thorough understanding of the threat and attack landscape, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and how they are leveraged by malicious actors.
  • Security certifications and Database Administrator certifications are beneficial but not mandatory.
  • Java
  • .Net exposure
  • AWS exposure
  • UML Skills
  • Jira/Confluence
  • SQL Skills required
  • Software design, documentation, testing, and maintenance
  • Hardware requirements
  • Teamwork
  • General consulting skills
  • Software architecture

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

