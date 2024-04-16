Accountant / Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Minimum Requirements
- BCom degree in Business Administration, Management, Finance, or a related field
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in implementing & using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
- 5 – 7 Years relevant accounting experience
- Accounting training at auditing/accounting firm, serving clients
- Familiarity with accounting and financial processes
- Knowledge of auditing principles (Trainee Articles at an auditing firm is a plus)
Responsibilities
Implementation and Customization
- Collaborate to understand business requirements and configure Microsoft Business Central to meet needs
- Customize Business Central features, workflows, and reports to align with processes
- Conduct system testing and troubleshoot issues during implementation
Training and Support
- Provide end-user training on Microsoft Business Central functionality
- Offer ongoing support to Users, addressing questions and resolving issues promptly
- Assist with software upgrades and enhancements
Accounting and reporting
- Oversee processing of transactions
- Oversee accounting reconciliations
- Oversee all financial reporting
Business Process Analysis
- Analyze workflows and recommend process improvements
- Work closely with Project Managers and Business Analysts to document requirements
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Business Analytics
- Training
About The Employer:
Our client who is in the manufacturing sector is seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Accountant to join their team.