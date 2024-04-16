Accountant / Business Analyst

Minimum Requirements

BCom degree in Business Administration, Management, Finance, or a related field

Minimum of 2 years of experience in implementing & using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

5 – 7 Years relevant accounting experience

Accounting training at auditing/accounting firm, serving clients

Familiarity with accounting and financial processes

Knowledge of auditing principles (Trainee Articles at an auditing firm is a plus)

Responsibilities

Implementation and Customization

Collaborate to understand business requirements and configure Microsoft Business Central to meet needs

Customize Business Central features, workflows, and reports to align with processes

Conduct system testing and troubleshoot issues during implementation

Training and Support

Provide end-user training on Microsoft Business Central functionality

Offer ongoing support to Users, addressing questions and resolving issues promptly

Assist with software upgrades and enhancements

Accounting and reporting

Oversee processing of transactions

Oversee accounting reconciliations

Oversee all financial reporting

Business Process Analysis

Analyze workflows and recommend process improvements

Work closely with Project Managers and Business Analysts to document requirements

Our client who is in the manufacturing sector is seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Accountant to join their team.

