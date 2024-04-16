Application Developer at T and T Academy – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client based in Johannesburg would like to employ an Application Developer to join them
JOB PURPOSE
A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects includes Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.
He/she will be analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.
He/she will be required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
Knowledge:
Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven
Qualifications
Grade 12.
B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
Experience
2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.
Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
Specific experience in creating web application using blazor, mobile app using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web Api’s
Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
Competencies
Knowledge:
Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
SQL Server Development
Microsoft Azure
TML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
Skills:
Broad knowledge of hardware and software
Ability to learn quickly
Good verbal and written communication skills
High level of personal integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API
- Blazor
- Zamarin
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree