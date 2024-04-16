Application Developer at T and T Academy

Our client based in Johannesburg would like to employ an Application Developer to join them

JOB PURPOSE

A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects includes Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.

He/she will be analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.

He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.

He/she will be required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.

To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

Knowledge:

Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven

Qualifications

Grade 12.

B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

Experience

2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.

Specific experience in creating web application using blazor, mobile app using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web Api’s

Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.

Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.

Competencies

Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)

SQL Server Development

Microsoft Azure

TML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

Skills:

Broad knowledge of hardware and software

Ability to learn quickly

Good verbal and written communication skills

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API

Blazor

Zamarin

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

