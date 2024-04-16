Application Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Apr 16, 2024

Job purpose:

  • A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects include Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.
  • He/she will be analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
  • He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.
  • He/she will be required to understand and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
  • To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
  • He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven).
  • He/she will need to deliver the best possible quality of work.
  • He/she will be required to upgrade development skills through continuous training(formal/informal).

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12.
  • Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

Experience:

  • 2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.
  • Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
  • Specific experience in creating web application using blazer, mobile app using Zamari or MAUI and creating web API’s.
  • Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
  • Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
  • Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

Competencies:
Knowledge
Technology:

  • Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
  • SQL Server Development
  • Microsoft Azure
  • HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

Skills:

  • Broad knowledge of hardware and software
  • Ability to learn quickly
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

