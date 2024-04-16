Controls Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a SKA Mid – Controls Software Engineer.

Qualifications:

BTech/BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications.

Experience:

BTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 6 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

BEng/ MTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 4 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

MEng in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 3 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 1 year relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of projects in Python or C/C++.

Knowledge:

Experience in programming in Python.

Experience in developing SCADA, Control systems and plc development

Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g. TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits

Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, Behaviour Driven Development

Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.

Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating and commissioning control systems, and operator training.

Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team

