Controls Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a SKA Mid – Controls Software Engineer.
Qualifications:
- BTech/BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications.
Experience:
- BTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 6 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- BEng/ MTech in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 4 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- MEng in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 3 years relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- PHD in Mechatronics, Electronic Engineering, Control Systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualification coupled with 1 year relevant working experience within a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems
- Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of projects in Python or C/C++.
Knowledge:
- Experience in programming in Python.
- Experience in developing SCADA, Control systems and plc development
- Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g. TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits
- Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, Behaviour Driven Development
- Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.
- Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating and commissioning control systems, and operator training.
- Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- software engineering environment
- Python or C/C++
- control systems frameworks